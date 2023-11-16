The NLC and TUC have said they suspended the nationwide strike following the assurance of transparency from the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu

According to the unions, Ribadu had promised to coordinate the investigation of the attack on the NLC president, Joe Ajaero

Ajaero had mobilised some members of the union to Imo a few days before the governorship election but were beaten by some suspected thugs

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has explained that the suspension of their nationwide strike was due to the fact that the federal government met some of their crucial agreement.

Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), met with the leadership of organised labour on the second day of the nationwide strike, and they were able to secure the federal government's confidence through him.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng and jointly signed by the general secretary of the NLC and TUC, Emmanuel Ugboaja and Nuhu Toro, the workers said Ribadu apologised to them on behalf of the government and has promised to coordinate the attack on the NLC president.

Why NLC went on national strike after Ajaero's beating

Joe Ajaero, the national president of the NLC, was allegedly beaten by some thugs during a protest of the union in Imo a few days before the governorship election in the state.

Many commentators, including Adams Oshiomhole, a former president of the NLC and now politician, have criticised the Ajaero-led NLC leadership for turning personal issues into national crises by calling on strike while condemning the attack on the union leaders.

The statement reads in part:

"An apology was tendered on behalf of the government by the NSA, who promised to coordinate the investigation. Some of the perpetrators have been arrested, and we were given high assurances that all others will be fished out and prosecuted."

