Organised labour, consisting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have asked their members to embark on a nationwide strike over the beating of the NLC president, Joe Ajaero.

According to The Nation, the unions ordered their affiliates to adhere to the resolution of the National Executive Council of the NLC and implement it.

Festus Osifo, the TUC president, who spoke to journalists on Monday, November 12, disclosed that the nationwide industrial action would continue until “government at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”

