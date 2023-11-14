Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed its members to join the nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

ASUU, on Monday, November 13, issued a directive to its members to commence the strike at midnight on Monday, joining the broader industrial action, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

In a circular addressed to its zonal coordinators and chairpersons, Emmanuel Osodeke, the National President of the Union, affirmed their decision, stating that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has joined the nationwide indefinite strike declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The union declared its stance in a circular to its zonal coordinators and chairpersons, signed by Emmanuel Osodeke, National President of the Union.

“As an affiliate of the NLC, all members of our union are hereby directed to join this action of the NLC to protect the interests of Nigerian workers and the leadership of the union.

“Zonal coordinators and branch chairpersons should immediately mobilise our members to participate in the action.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng