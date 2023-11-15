Bayero University Kano (BUK) has temporarily suspended ongoing First Semester Undergraduate examinations and academic activities for the 2022/2023 session due to the NLC/TUC nationwide strike

The university's acting registrar, Amina Abdullahi Umar, issued a statement assuring students that examinations would resume once the strike concludes

The nationwide strike was initiated following the alleged assault on NLC President Joe Ajaero by the Nigerian police

Kano - The management of Bayero University Kano (BUK) has suspended all ongoing First Semester Undergraduate examinations and other academic activities for the 2022/2023 academic session.

The varsity's management announced this in a statement signed by the acting registrar, Amina Abdullahi Umar, and posted on its official Facebook page.

Legit.ng gathers that the action was taken due to the nationwide strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Remain calm, BUK tells students

Meanwhile, the university urged all students to remain calm and await further directives.

“It should be noted that the ongoing examinations are half-way through and as soon as the strike is over, the examinations would continue,” the statement added.

NLC/TUC strike: Ajaero vs Imo state government

Legit.ng notes that organised labour announced a nationwide strike following the assault on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, allegedly by the Nigerian police and the Imo state government.

In line with labour's directive, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Monday, November 13, directed its members to join the strike.

NLC/TUC strike: Lecturers union CONUA refuses to join

Meanwhile, the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) has clarified that its members are not participating in the current nationwide strike.

The union, led by National President Niyi Sunmonu, asserted in a statement released Tuesday, November 14, that the NLC and TUC did not consult them before the strike was declared.

“As at the moment of putting together this release, the TUC with whom CONUA submitted affiliation request has not communicated this position on strike action to it," the union said.

