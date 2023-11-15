Amid the ongoing nationwide strike, labour leaders have been summoned by the federal government for a crunch emergency meeting

It was gathered that the meeting was convened by the national security adviser's office headed by Nuhu Ribadu

The meeting is expected to hold crunch talks on resolving how the industrial action can be called off

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has called for a meeting with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leaders and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) to resolve the ongoing nationwide strike.

As reported by Vanguard, the meeting, scheduled for this afternoon, Wednesday, November 15, was reportedly convened by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) headed by Nuhu Ribadu.

The NLC and TUC initiated the indefinite nationwide strike on Tuesday in response to the assault on NLC President Joe Ajaero and others in Owerri, Imo State, on November 1, along with other unresolved labour issues in the state.

On November 7, they announced the strike, stating that it would commence on November 14 if their demands were not addressed.

The reasons behind the strike include the assault on the NLC President, outstanding salary arrears, the unjust designation of 11,000 workers as ghost employees, unresolved gratuities, and non-compliance with the N30,000 Minimum Wage Act.

Additionally, the state allegedly identified 10,000 pensioners as ghost retirees.

Attack on NLC chairman

The attack on Ajaero and other labour leaders involved physical violence, vehicle damage, and theft of personal belongings such as phones, money, and ATM cards.

The incident occurred during a planned protest at the NLC State secretariat in Imo State on November 1.

The brutality has sparked widespread condemnation and outrage across the country and beyond.

Tension as organised labour Finally Shut Down National Assembly

In another report, the National Assembly Complex, located in the Three Arms Zone in Abuja, was shut down on Wednesday, November 15.

The NLC and TUC officials shut down the nation's legislative complex over the beating of its leader, Joe Ajaero.

Organised labour declared a nationwide strike on Monday, November 13, urging all its members to join the industrial action.

