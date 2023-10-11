Once again, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has displayed his culinary skills

Some weeks ago, Wike was seen during one of the public holidays cooking for the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila

This time, Wike caused a buzz on the internet when he was seen in a viral video cooking for the ex-Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has once again shown the world why he is a man of many skills.

Wike was recently captured in a trending video where he was seen cooking in the kitchen for the former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike visited the Abuja residence of Senator Bukola Saraki. Photo Credit: @AedanAsika

This is coming a couple of weeks after Wike was seen cooking for another ex-lawmaker and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In the latest trending video, Wike, donning a white shirt and sky-blue trousers, poured some of the ingredients inside the pot and stirred it as Saraki watched along the side.

Wike joined the likes of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, who was also captured in a viral clip displaying his cooking skills.

Adeleke's clip in the kitchen surfaced online barely 24 hours after Hilda Baci, the Nigerian chef, broke the Guinness World Record for Marathon cooking by an individual clocking 100 hours.

In the video, Davido's uncle described the meal he was preparing as Curry Rice Chicken while speaking to his son.

Netizens react to Wike's kitchen moment with Saraki

Meanwhile, netizens quickly reacted to Wike's cooking moment with the former Senate President.

@JaiyeIfeoluwa wrote:

"Since dem don try poison Wike na him dey cook himself since then.

"Once bitten twice shy "

@Adeklinsmann2, wrote:

"Wike dey always cook, his wife no follow am come Abuja ni"

@bayuuske wrote:

"Cook for APC cook for PDP je nibi je n be "

Wike spotted in Saraki’s house after 2023 pre-election PDP crisis

In another development, Wike broke the internet with another big move in the political scene.

Legit.ng reported earlier that the former Rivers state governor was spotted at the residence of former Senate President Saraki in a viral picture and video.

The duo have been in a heated political disagreement since the build-up to the 2023 polls and may have settled their differences.

Source: Legit.ng