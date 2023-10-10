The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has broken the internet with another big move

The former Rivers state governor was spotted at the residence of former Senate President Bukola Saraki in a viral picture and video

The duo have been in a heated political disagreement since the build-up of the 2023 polls and may have settled their differences

FCT, Abuja - The unusual happened last night on Monday, October 9, when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, paid a surprise visit to the residence of the former Kwara State governor and ex-Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki.

In the build-up to the 2023 presidential polls, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) split into factions, with one half in the camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the other half with Wike, who was the then-governor of Rivers State.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike visited the Abuja residence of Senator Bukola Saraki. Photo Credit: @AedanAsika

Source: Twitter

This break-up was due to disagreement over the zoning tradition of the party, which was stipulated in the party's constitution.

PDP zoning formula

Since 1999, the PDP has always adopted the rotational zoning formula to select its candidate for every election cycle of eight years.

However, the tides changed when the PDP, for the first time under the leadership of Senator Iyorchia Ayu, threw the nomination to all the zones, which was supposed to be exclusively for the southern zone.

On the other hand, Atiku was from the northern zone and had already used the northern slot in the 2019 election cycle.

Atiku's decision angered the southern PDP stalwarts from which Wike hailed. The brawl was later squashed temporarily, with all candidates heading to the primary election.

PDP breaks into factions

But at this point, the party had already broken into factions, with Atiku's camp constituting Senator Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal, Ahmad Fintiri and other northern PDP stalwarts.

Meanwhile, Wike's camp constituted southern PDP stalwarts like Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

However, the recent visit of Wike to Saraki's residence has further changed the narratives that both political titans have squashed their beef.

Netizens react

Both men's photos and video clip sparked mixed reactions on social media as many welcomed the development.

Magaji Murtala wrote:

"@bukolasaraki is a man of all, the awaiting president of Nigeria. May Allah bless oloye, omo baba oloye."

Mohammed Soliu wrote:

"That's the quality of leadership, Saraki is a Political mountain that every hills walk up to."

Daniel Atayi said:

"But is Wike still in PDP or he wants unity Government? And if he seeks Unity Government why are other Parties Candidate not in the cabinet of the APC administration of PBAT? Don't forget that @Abubakarsarki is the Man PDP hopes to lead the party!"

Wike rejects EU report on 2023 presidential election: “It is not acceptable”

Meanwhile, the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has accused the EU of not minding its business.

Wike faulted the EU for interfering in Nigeria's internal affairs as he rejected the commission's report on the 2023 presidential election.

The minister maintained that the EU's observation report for the disputed 2023 polls contradicts the realities in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng