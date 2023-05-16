The video of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state in the kitchen has surfaced online as Davido's uncle displayed his culinary skill

Adeleke's moment in the kitchen appeared online barely 24 hours that Hilda Baci, the Nigerian chef, broke the Guinness World Record for Marathon cooking by an individual after she cooked for 100 hours

In the video, Davido's uncle described the meal he was preparing as Curry Rice Chicken, while speaking to his son

The success of Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, at the breaking of the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, has made Nigerians to dug up the video of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state displaying culinary skills in Kitchen.

Hilda Baci broke the record on Monday, May 15, after cooking for 100 hours in a marathon, but the video of the governor, who was also an uncle to David Adeleke, also known as Davido, a popular afro-beat singer, went viral on Tuesday, May 16.

Governor Adeleke shows culinary skills after Hilda Baci Guinness World Record breaking

Governor Adeleke seen in kitchen, tells son he was preparing 'Curry Rice Chicken"

In the video, which was shared by The Punch on Twitter, Adeleke was seen talking to his son while he was preparing a dish he named Curry Rice Chicken.

Governor Adeleke is one of the most popular governors in Nigeria in terms of relating to youths, particularly with his dancing skills.

Adeleke has on different occasions claimed to have taught Davido, the popular afro-beat singer, how to dance while he was growing up.

Latest about Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido, Hilda Baci, Guinness World Record

Under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adeleke defeated sitting Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 2022 governorship election in Osun state.

Oyetola had challenged the outcome of the poll at the Osun election petition tribunal, where he was declared the winner, but the decision was upturned at the appeal and supreme courts, where Adeleke was declared the authentic winner.

Source: Legit.ng