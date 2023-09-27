The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is trending again, but this time for a sensational reason

The former Rivers State governor was captured in a video having fun in the kitchen with his friends during the public holiday

Wike was seen stirring a pot of soup as the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, Femi Gbajabiamila, observed

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has shown Nigerians that he is a man of utility and many skills.

In a viral video that surfaced on Wednesday, September 27, the former Rivers State governor was seen inside the kitchen displaying his culinary skill as he was seen stirring a pot of soup and scooping from it.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, becomes the second public office official captured in a clip cooking. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike/Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, Femi Gbajabiamila, was also spotted in the kitchen observing the cooking session of Wike.

Gov Adeleke shows his culinary skills

Wike joined the likes of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, who was also captured in a viral clip displaying his cooking skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Adeleke's clip in the kitchen surfaced online barely 24 hours after Hilda Baci, the Nigerian chef, broke the Guinness World Record for Marathon cooking by an individual clocking 100 hours.

In the video, Davido's uncle described the meal he was preparing as Curry Rice Chicken while speaking to his son.

Netizens react to Wike's kitchen moment

Meanwhile, netizens quickly reacted to Wike's cooking moment with his friend Gbajabiamilla in the kitchen.

In his short reaction to the clip, Mr Thomas Shelby OBE described Wike as a man of many skills.

He wrote via his X handle, @ChroniclesPHC:

"WIKE is a man of many skills...."

@pretoriadaddyP said:

"See my ex governo don turn to caterer "

@ibadanguy said:

"Even gbajabiamila no loose guard say na wike dey cook man had to stay next to him during the cooking process despite doing nothing."

@muels_SK said:

"Abuja Landlord on the mix"

Revoked land: FCT Minister Wike gives Obi, Imoke, others 3 months grace

In another development, owners of the plots of land revoked by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, have been given a three-month grace period.

This development was confirmed by the FCT director of information and communication, Muhammad Sule.

This means influential figures like Peter Obi, Liye Imoke, the late Ufot Ekaette, and others will now have a chance to reclaim their lands.

Source: Legit.ng