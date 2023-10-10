Experts have praised the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development for its efforts to reposition and revamp the mining sector to drive economic development in Nigeria

During a discussion on the Nigerian Television Authority programme, panellists recommended that the Ministry build on previous roadmaps and policies from 2012 and 2016 to transform the sector

The experts commended the proactive measures taken by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Oladele Alake, to combat illegal mining

FCT, Abuja - Experts have commended the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development on its transformative plans to reposition and sanitize the mining sector towards achieving rapid economic development in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement released by Alaba Balogun, the ministry's head of press, on Tuesday, October 10.

Solid minerals minister Dele Alake commended on steps taken so far. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @AlakeDele

Source: Twitter

Panellists on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) programme, Good Morning Nigeria" recommended that the Ministry should have a positive outlook on previous roadmaps and policies that were enunciated in years 2012 and 2106 to transform the sector.

During the talk show programme, Prof. Charles Ofoegbu, former chairman of the National Think–Tank On Solid Minerals, acknowledged the policies and programmes in the roadmap recently released by the Ministry.

Dele Alake taking proactive steps, says Ofoegbu

Prof. Ofoegbu commended the proactive steps being initiated by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Oladele Alake, to address illegal mining activities vis a vis the proposed security infrastructure that will tackle and nip it in the bud.

As a way forward, he recommended that the Ministry should go a step further to strengthen its regulatory function, noting this will sanitizs the mining sector of the economy.

Prof Garba advises solid minerals minister

In his comment, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, former Director-General of the Mining Cadastre Office, stated that there had been roadmaps of 2012 and 2016 initiated by previous Ministers, ostensibly made to reform and advance the sector.

Continuing, Prof. Garba said the minister of solid minerals could consider previous roadmaps for their gainful benefits to the sector.

Some of the ideas and suggestions preferred by the former director general include initiating policies and laws to address specific challenges, security of mineral rights and permits, investing in exploration activities to generate vintage information for investors and replicating the gains and strengths of the Petroleum sector in the mining sector.

Why Tinubu assigned solid minerals ministry to me, Alake speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of solid minerals development, Alake, cleared the air regarding the motive of the president behind his appointment.

He said the president decided to shock Nigerians by not appointing him to the information ministry, which he has a background in.

Alake noted that President Tinubu assigned him the portfolio because of the sensitive position of the sector to economic renewal.

Source: Legit.ng