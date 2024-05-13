RCCG leader Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has made a strong declaration in the land of Plateau state amid tension

Delivering his message of hope to the good people of the state, Pastor Adeboye, declared that darkness can no longer comprehend light in the state again

The revered man of God, during the power-packed programme, assured Governor Caleb Mutfwang that the state would experience permanent peace and regain its lost glory

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Pastor Enoch Adejare, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on Sunday, May 12, stated that Plateau state will experience everlasting peace and regain its lost glory.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang worships with Pastor E. A. Adeboye at the RCCG, Plateau Family on Sunday, May 12. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Facebook

Adeboye: "It's a dawn of a new era for troubled Plateau state'

As reported by The Nigeran Tribune, Pastor Adeboye made this declaration on Sunday during a special combined interdenominational service held at the Redemption Camp of the RCCG in Kassa Barakin-Ladi local government area of Plateau state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Adeboye, who has not been in Plateau state in the past seven years, maintained that the devil had a rough idea of the revival that was about to take over the state, hence he kept him away from Jos for such a long period, Leadership reported.

The revered clergyman, however, noted that now this is the time for revival and darkness cannot comprehend the light.

“The devil has a rough idea of the revival that is about to take place in Jos; he has kept me away from Jos for seven years, but I said no more. The fire that God is lightening in Jos will not go down.”

Plateau Gov Muftwang hails Adeboye's visit

Addressing the congregation after Adeboye's powerful sermon and message of hope, Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau state said the coming of RCCG leader was symbolic and a sign that darkness over the state is paving the way for light.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on Sunday and sighted by Legit.ng, Muftwang said:

"I extend my heartfelt appreciation for Pastor Adeboye's visit, firmly convinced that its blessings will profoundly influence our state's future.

"I characterize the visit as symbolic, signifying my commitment to dispelling past negative narratives about our state and ensuring its safety for all.

"I offer visitors a warm reception and vow to safeguard Plateau's heritage for the benefit of everyone."

Pastor Adeboye tells Nigerians to pray

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Pastor Enoch Adeboye said when things get worse, innocent people suffer.

The cleric spoke during the February Thanksgiving Service themed: ‘Let The Wind Blow’, held at the Throne of Grace Parish, RCCG headquarters, in Ebute Metta, Lagos state, on Sunday, February 4.

The RCCG leader urged Nigerians to pray and cry to God to show mercy on the country.

“We have to pray with all our strength because when you say things would get worse before they get better. We don’t know how worse or how farther before they can get better. With all your heart, cry to God and say please have mercy on us, intervene quickly."

Source: Legit.ng