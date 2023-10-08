Hours after the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended the N-power poverty alleviation scheme, reactions began to flood in

An ex-lawmaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Robinson Uwak, joined the train of commentators who reacted to this development

Hon Uwak said there is a need to treat poverty alleviation schemes as a developmental policy rather than a charity project

FCT, Abuja - A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, has identified poor data gathering and implementation as some of the reasons poverty alleviation programmes have failed in Nigeria.

In a statement released on Sunday, October 8, Robinson Uwak said the country's high poverty level and gross inequality threaten national security, stability and unity.

Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, announced the suspension.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for the equitable distribution of resources amidst the government's dwindling revenue, he called for a more sustainable approach to addressing the situation.

He said:

"Poverty alleviation ought to be treated as a development policy, not a charity project; this is why programmes are not only ineffective but unsustainable."

In 2023, Nigeria was adjudged the country with the highest poverty rate in the world, with 71 million people living in extreme poverty and 133 million of the country 214 million living in multidimensional poverty, according to the World Poverty Clock and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Uwak bemoaned the poor standard of living, massive unemployment, and low wages and called for collective action to tackle it.

"Be ready to restructure your votes in 2027: Reactions as Tinubu's govt 'suspends' N-Power scheme

Meanwhile, after several years and three batches, the federal government has suspended the N-Power programme indefinitely.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu announced the indefinite suspension on Saturday, October 7.

However, the minister said the government has launched an investigation into the utilisation of funds since the inception of the scheme.

Tinubu's government gives reasons for suspending N-power program indefinitely

On the other hand, the federal government gave reason for its decision to suspend the Npower program after seven years and three months.

The suspension is due to irregularities within the program, prompting a comprehensive investigation into the use of funds since its inception.

Npower was designed to address youth unemployment skill acquisition and promote social development.

