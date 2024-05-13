Members of the organised labour on Monday, May 13, obliged to the joint directive of the NLC and TUC to picket the offices of power distribution companies (DisCos) in their respective states

Legit.ng learnt that the action was to express displeasure over the recent increase in electricity tariffs approved by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)

Reports from Jos showed that the state’s chapter of NLC picketed the headquarters of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company

Jos, Plateau state - Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have picketed the headquarters of Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) along Ahmadu Way, Plateau state.

As reported by The Nation on Monday morning, May 13, the sealing of the office was carried out by the Plateau state chapter of the NLC and TUC officials.

It was learnt that the action was in compliance with the directive of the organised labour over the hike in electricity tariff.

Workers of the electricity company were locked out by an enforcement team as early as 6:30 a m, Daily Trust noted.

Friday Elijah, Jos Disco spokesperson, confirmed the development.

Electricity tariff: Labour pickets Kaduna Disco

In the same vein, organised labour picketed the headquarters of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC) in Kaduna over the recent hike in electricity tariff for customers on Band ‘A’ categorisation.

The labour members led by the Kaduna state NLC and TUC chairmen, Ayuba Magaji Suleiman and Alhassan Danfulani respectively, called for immediate reversal of the tariff.

They kicked against alleged segregation by the electricity sector through class differentiation in supply, asking the Bola Tinubu-led government to reverse the privatisation of the distribution sub-sector of the electricity industry.

Protesters storm Ikeja Disco

Protesters also appeared at the Ikeja Disco to make known their complaints about the electricity tariff.

The labour members in Lagos chased out the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) staff and disrupted the company's activities.

Stakeholders react to increase in electricity tariff

Legit.ng earlier reported that the decision by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to raise the electricity tariff for Band A consumers from the current N66 per kilowatt hour to N225, or a 240% increase, was criticised by concerned stakeholders.

The former chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Frank Onyebu, expressed shock over NERC’s decision.

