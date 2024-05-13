Better Half actor, Chidi Dike, is in the news and has people commenting following his post about his senior colleague, Ruth Kadiri

Dike posted a picture of him planting a kiss on the cheeks of the ace actress on his social media page

Chidi described Ruth as his mother and mentor, adding that she stepped into his life and turned things around

Versatile Nigerian actor Chidi Dike has sparked Nigerians' reactions after sharing a hearty post about his mentor, Ruth Kadiri, on social media.

Chidi and Ruth have come a long way, and he previously referred to her as his mother by adoption.

Chidi Dike is joyful as he calls Ruth Kadiri his mother Credit: @chididike

Chidi Dike calls Ruth Kadiri "mother"

Chidi Dike's emotional post about his mentor had many of his fans dropping different takes. His comment section was filled with fans sending their love to the duo.

Meanwhile, there were also suggestive comments from social media users who alleged that he might be in a romantic relationship with Ruth Kadiri.

See Chidi's post below:

Recall that Chidi was in the news some months ago when he sparked dating rumours with colleague Stefania Bassey. The clip was captured when Chidi and Stefania were seen with towels around their waists at a poolside.

Nigerians react to Chdi Dike's post

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions below:

@ruthkadiri:

"Chidi Dike Kadiri."

@chidi_dike_officialfanpage:

"She’s a rare gem a Queen."

@officialobytitus:

"I know this feeling."

@zinoleesky._update:

"Don't kisss her too as your work na to the kiss all actresses."

@omannadi:

"Very wonderful I personality womaning."

@destinyasen_:

"It's hard to find people who love and support your dreams."

@juliusrebeccaolamide:

"Chidi is always so appreciative, have noticed this about him, our own national treasure."

cyril_bobbylashy:

"You sure say Una no day nack secretly I come In Peace."

Video of Ruth Kadiri and mystery man left many guessing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri and a mystery man who has many of her fans talking.

The mother-of-two shared a video of her in the car with an unknown man, looking all loved up and cute together.

The clip left netizens guessing and wondering if the man was her husband.

