President Bola Tinubu's government has announced the introduction of a revamped N-Power programme

The federal government also announced plans for the creation of five million jobs for youths in five years through its N-Power scheme

The minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu, confirmed the development during a recent interview, announcing the age enrollment to 40 years

FCT, Abuja - The federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that the redesigned N-Power scheme would create jobs for at least five million youths in the country.

Tinubu plans to create five million jobs for youths in Nigeria through the N-Power programme. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr Betta Edu

Source: Facebook

FG plans five million jobs for youths through the revamped N-Power programme

This was made known by the minister of humanitarian affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, who was speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

According to the minister, the N-Power scheme is a component of the safety net program designed to prevent people from falling into poverty.

“We are working on five million Nigerian youth between the ages of 18 and 40 and this will be taken one million per year. On the GEEP program, we’re working on 1.5 million Nigerians,” she said.

Betta Edu reveals FG plans for new N-Power beneficiaries, youths

The minister made this assertion days after the FG suspended the scheme, a component of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), launched by former President Muhammadu Buhari on June 26, 2016, to combat youth unemployment and promote social development.

But in the redesigned programme, Dr. Edu stressed that the N-Power scheme would be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

She said the scheme and other social intervention programmes of the government are geared toward fighting poverty in the country.

Read the minister's full interview here:

Why poverty alleviation is not yielding results in Nigeria, ex-lawmaker reveals

Legit.ng reported earlier that hours after the administration of President Tinubu suspended the N-power poverty alleviation scheme, reactions began to flood in.

An ex-lawmaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Robinson Uwak, joined the train of commentators who reacted to this development.

Hon Uwak said there is a need to treat poverty alleviation schemes as a developmental policy rather than a charity project.

Tinubu declares N25,000 additional pay for low-grade workers

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has announced N25,000 additional pay for an average low-grade worker for the next six months.

In his broadcast of the 63rd Independence Day speech, the president said his administration is doing all to alleviate the effect of removing the fuel subsidy.

Tinubu also announced that his administration will extend the social safety net by expanding the cash transfer programme to 15 million vulnerable homes.

Source: Legit.ng