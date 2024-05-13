Nigerian singer Dammy Krane is once again in the news over his issues with DMW boss, Davido

Just recently on his official X page, the music star bragged about how OBO lost his son only a week after their altercation

Dammy Krane’s post drew a series of comments from social media users with many blasting him for referencing the singer’s deceased son

Nigerian singer Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel aka Dammy Krane has reacted on social media to Davido’s threat.

Just recently, the DMW boss had gone on X (Twitter) to tell Dammy Krane to go away peacefully while also threatening to let him know he had the final say. This came after the Amin singer taunted Davido online.

In a new development, Dammy Krane took to his page to react to the post by bragging about how Davido lost his son shortly after an altercation they had.

According to him, he doesn’t wish such an ordeal on anybody but God has a way of handling things. He wrote:

“A WEEK AFTER @davido TRIED ME HE LOST HIS SON , I DON’T WISH THAT ON MY ENEMY BUT GOD HAS A WAY OF TEACHING PEOPLE LESSON ESPECIALLY THOSE THAT FEEL “NA THEM GET THE FINAL SAY”

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Dammy Krane’s post

Dammy Krane’s post about Davido losing his son following their altercation drew the attention of some netizens and they reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

Hardgun rained curses on Dammy Krane:

Henry Obah said Dammy Krane would soon be apprehended:

Weefly warned the singer to leave Davido alone:

Wilson countered the singer’s claim by saying the same God blessed Davido with twins:

