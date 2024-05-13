Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, made waves online with a recent of her media appearance

The businesswoman melted hearts as she highlighted the relationship she has with her daughter, Imade Adeleke

Speaking further in the video that has gone viral, she shared an important lesson the 8-year-old has taught her

Nigerian singer Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has revealed some interesting information about their daughter Imade Adeleke and their relationship.

In a recent media chat, the lifestyle entrepreneur was asked about the biggest lesson her daughter Imade has taught her.

Sophie Momodu answers interesting questions about her daughter, Imade. Credit: @pulsenigeria247, @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

She revealed that the child has made her understand the importance of forgiveness regardless of the situation. Sophia acknowledged her aggressive character, admitting to being vocal and, at times, prone to raising her voice. But she has been inspired by Imade's cheerful aura to forgive without an apology.

She also spoke about what it feels like to be the little girl's mum as she revealed her obsession with the smart kid.

When asked what her 8-year-old daughter's first word was, Sophia laughed and said, "Dada," and jokingly shared her disappointment about that.

When asked about her favourite activity with Imade, Sophia enthusiastically stated that they like travelling together. She compared the experience to being with her "home girl," emphasising their relationship and love of exploring new places together.

Further into the question and answer section, she disclosed that Imade's favourite food was beans and noodles.

Sophia shared her heartfelt desire for the world to treat her daughter with love and respect and allow every child to enjoy the gradual process of being in this world.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Sophia Momodu's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

prettycomi:

"Awwn ❤️the world should really be kind to her sending."

behold_hairandfashion:

"I hope she finds her perfect match and be truly happy."

king_priest4:

"This woman and this her life achievement.........lmade this.....lmade...that......lmade upandown. Nawa oh....."

iamnikkyjay23:

"Why is Sophie always acting as if she’s the most depressed person in the world."

iamtimilebebe:

"She almost tearing up."

ifyjess22:

"I know a great mum and this lady is a wonderful mum..I wish her and imade continuous happiness."

ufuoma_lorraine:

:Sofpha is sound, I don’t know why people troll her. She’s sweet and an Amazing mum."

Imade says she’s been disappointed at Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Imade had stirred up discussions on social media over a lengthy message she wrote.

Imade's mother, Sophia Momodu, shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp message Imade sent to her grandmother, noting how Davido wasn't there when she needed him.

The message spread on social media and sparked mixed reactions from many netizens who dropped hot takes.

Source: Legit.ng