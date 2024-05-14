Some bridesmaids were sent out of a church wedding after it was noted that their styles were indecent

One of the bridesmaids admitted that she was decently dressed but was asked to cover her hair inside the church

The other bridesmaids were not properly dressed as their cleavages were on display, and they got mixed reactions online

A bridesmaid narrated how she and other ladies were sent out of the church wedding of their friend because of how they were dressed.

Bridesmaids sit outside a church with their lovely outfits. Image credit: @i.do_chronicles

Source: TikTok

According to one of the ladies, she was decently dressed but asked to cover her hair. However, the others were not properly dressed to the standard of the church, and their bosoms were exposed in their outfits.

They sat outside the church and noted that they would wait for the bride because it was her special day.

One of the ladies stated that they appeared hopeless but not homeless and were pained that she could not attend the church wedding.

Watch the video of the bridesmaids below:

Netizens react to the bridesmaids' video

Several netizens have reacted to the video of the bridesmaids. See some of the comments below:

@Livinus Loveth:

"This is called proper discipline."

@Patwendy’s events:

"A whole decoration was taken off in one church because we wear trousers to do the work."

@Ujunwa_official:

"My church my pride, Anglican say h."

@Mrs Queen Arthur:

"Which church is that but you guys are bridesmaids."

@Mrs Queen Arthur.

"But why didn't the bride tell you all of this because it's her church and she knows the church rules?"

@pearl:

"I hear Anglican Church. This my people eh, you must cover your hair o."

@MajorGh:

"Your own good. Last week, a pastor asked a bride to go remove her makeup before he continues."

"BOSS LADY, RICH MANS WIFE:

"Pentecost church did same to me on my sister's wedding. But what's wrong with the dress or you guys playing?"

JUDITH DAUGHTER OF ZION

"That’s why I prefer a garden wedding to a church one o."

@edel_sassy:

"This is why I no go marry for church. My anger issues won’t allow all these."

Bride adjusts dress at church wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride and her fashion designer impressed netizens as they found a quick solution to her off-shoulder dress at a church wedding.

The bride wore a glamorous dress with silver embellishments and a crown that made her look like a princess.

Some people wondered why the bride wore the first outfit to the church when she knew that her church would not allow it.

