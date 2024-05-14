A Nigerian lady shared the good news of receiving the British passport of her kids after they moved abroad half a decade ago

In the video, she walked to the door to get the package and then opened them to see that it was three passports

She was then seen in a festive and celebratory mood with her children, dancing with them and thereafter sharing a moment with husband

A Nigerian lady joyfully announced the arrival of her children’s British passports, a significant milestone reached five years after their relocation overseas.

Captured with camera, she approached the door to collect the packages, unveiling three passports within—one for each of her children.

The video then showcased her in a jubilant celebration, dancing merrily alongside her children.

Concluding the heartwarming scene, she was depicted sharing a toast with her spouse, marking the end of their long-awaited journey to citizenship, as shown by @melissa.oti.

What are benefits of having British passport?

According to British Advise Service, a British passport is a valuable document that offers its holders the privilege of visa-free entry to over 139 countries, simplifying international travel.

Additionally, it opens doors to education in some of the world's top universities and provides access to free healthcare through the NHS, along with the eligibility to claim public funds.

