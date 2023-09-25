A section of the Supreme Court building in Abuja on Monday, September 25, was gutted by fire

Reports have it that the fire engulfed a side of the judges’ chamber of the apex court, in the wake of the final judgment filed against Bola Tinubu's election victory

Meanwhile, this article presents full details of some of the government offices in Abuja relating to this development

FCT, Abuja - On Monday, Sepetmber 25, a fire outbreak occurred at the Supreme Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Fire guts chamber of one of the Supreme Court Justices on Monday, September 25. Photo credit: @LawrenceOkoroPG

Source: Twitter

The cause of the inferno was unknown as of the time of filing this report, but a source at the Federal Fire Service said firefighters were at the scene.

The fire incident is just the latest of many that have affected government offices in Abuja.

This article presents a list of government buildings that have been destroyed by fire;

1. Nigerian Air Force Base

On Wednesday, May 10, a fire gutted some buildings within the Nigerian Air Force Base along Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory.

The cause of the fire outbreak that gutted the military base beside the Nigerian Correctional Service National Headquarters is unknown as of press time.

2. Ministry of Finance building

A fire outbreak on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, gutted part of a building at the Federal Ministry of Finance located in the Central Business District, Abuja.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance, Olajide Oshundun disclosed that the fire was put out with fire fighting equipment at the Ministry within twenty minutes and that the effect of the fire incident is minor as it only affected the basement of the Ministry.

3. Nigerian Postal Service

The headquarters of the Nigerian Postal Service was gutted by fire in May 2020.

The fire incident, which happened on Wednesday, May 20th, affected the human resources department on the second floor, The Punch reported.

The Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Ismail Adewusi, confirmed the incident.

4. Accountant-General payment processing department

A massive fire of unknown origin ripped through Nigeria’s treasury office in April 2020, officials said, destroying two key departments, including the one that processes consolidated revenue sharing amongst the three tiers of government.

PremiumTimes reported the development on April 8, 2020 and confirmed that at least two key offices were razed by the inferno before it was put out.

Nigeria lost N5.5 trillion to fire disasters in five years - Federal Fire Service

Meanwhile, in 2018, Daily Trust reported that the Federal Fire Service (FFS) said Nigeria lost about 5.5 trillion to various fire disasters across the country in the past five years, while assuring the public that the disasters would soon become a thing of the past with the acquisition of about 40 new fire fighting trucks after about 30 years.

Assistant Controller General Quisqus Azagu, representing Anebi, said:

“For the past five years we have lost over N5.5 trillion to fire disasters in Nigeria. It is huge and quite significant. When there is fire, apart from losses from the properties, there is also loses in income, there is loss of lives, and there is also loss in suppression of fire."

