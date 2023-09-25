FCT, Abuja - A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the fire outbreak that happened at the Supreme Court on Monday, September 25, is "ominous and sinister".

Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Fani-Kayode reacts to fire incident at Supreme Court. Photo credits: ekikajoshua28, @realFFK

Source: Twitter

The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, affected a chamber equipped with computers, equipment, and a functional library used by a justice occupying the chamber, according to Nigerian Tribune.

Following the news currently trending on X (formerly Twitter), some social media users have expressed their thoughts.

A lot of comments emerged from supporters of opposition parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This is not unconnected to the ongoing legal battles involving Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP); Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and President Bola Tinubu. Both Obi and Atiku are challenging Tinubu's victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Wading into the matter, Fani-Kayode wrote:

"The fire outbreak at the Supreme Court this morning is ominous and sinister."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng