Global site navigation

Local editions

"Fire Outbreak at Supreme Court Sinister": APC Chieftain, Fani-Kayode Speaks
Politics

"Fire Outbreak at Supreme Court Sinister": APC Chieftain, Fani-Kayode Speaks

by  Ridwan Adeola

FCT, Abuja - A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the fire outbreak that happened at the Supreme Court on Monday, September 25, is "ominous and sinister".

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Supreme Court fire/supreme court news today live
Fani-Kayode reacts to fire incident at Supreme Court. Photo credits: ekikajoshua28, @realFFK
Source: Twitter

The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, affected a chamber equipped with computers, equipment, and a functional library used by a justice occupying the chamber, according to Nigerian Tribune.

Following the news currently trending on X (formerly Twitter), some social media users have expressed their thoughts.

A lot of comments emerged from supporters of opposition parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Read also

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu's deputy arrives court for Lagos election tribunal verdict

This is not unconnected to the ongoing legal battles involving Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP); Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and President Bola Tinubu. Both Obi and Atiku are challenging Tinubu's victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Wading into the matter, Fani-Kayode wrote:

"The fire outbreak at the Supreme Court this morning is ominous and sinister."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel