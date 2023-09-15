Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - A day after a fire outbreak happened at Kainji station in Niger state and led to a nationwide blackout, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN's) substation in Kebbi state has been gutted by fire.

The immediate cause of the fire is unknown, according to Daily Trust.

Nigeria's minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu. Photo credit: @BayoAdelabu

Fire at TCN Kebbi station

Some residents of the area where TCN is located behind Mechanic Village in Birnin Kebbi metropolis said they heard a loud bang followed by thick fire and smoke from a section of the electric installations around 12: 32 a.m on Friday, September 15.

This transmitting station is the one transmitting electricity power to Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara State as well as Niger Republic, according to Nigerian Tribune.

Nafiu Abubakar, the Kebbi Police Command image-maker, confirmed the incident to the press. He however said he did not have full details of the incident at the time.

More to come...

