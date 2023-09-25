The Supreme Court has given an update regarding the fire outbreak that occurred on Monday morning, September 25

Festus Akande, Supreme Court spokesman, disclosed that the incident will not affect the tribunal's judgment on the petitions filed against Bola Tinubu's victory

Speaking further, he noted that only books and computer equipment were affected by the inferno, and they are replaceable

FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson of the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, has assured that the Monday, September 25, fire incident that occurred at a wing of the final court's complex in Abuja will not affect the presidential election petition tribunal proceedings.

Supreme Court assures that the fire outbreak that occurred this Monday morning, September 25, won't affect the presidential election petition. Photo credit: Supreme Court

During an interview on Arise TV, Akande emphasised that the fire incident would not impact the court proceedings in any way.

The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, affected a chamber equipped with computers, equipment, and a functional library used by a justice occupying the chamber.

However, Akande clarified that it was only the books and computer equipment that were affected, and they were replaceable, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He attributed the incident to an electrical fault, stating that it was not related to the court proceedings and could happen anywhere due to daily occurrences, Vanguard report added.

Watch Akande's interview below;

