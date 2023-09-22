The federal government headed by President Bola Tinubu earlier revealed its plan to review of salaries of public workers in view of the current economic crunch in the country

FG approved the implementation of a 25% pay rise for lecturers in all federal institutions and the leadership of ASUU maintained that they had no knowledge of the pay rise

The Auditor General said the implementation was approved by the presidential committee on salaries at its 13th meeting

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Friday, September 22, said it had not been informed of any pay rise given to lecturers in federal institutions.

ASUU speaks on the 25% pay rise by Tinubu's led federal government. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke

Source: Facebook

ASUU national president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, made this disclosure in an interview with Vanguard newspaper on Friday.

While reacting to a circular issued by the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation regarding the approval of the pay rise, Prof. Osodeke said:

“We have not been informed of such a development and when we are officially notified, we are going to react.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, the national president of the Congress of University Academics, (CONUA), Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, disclosed he was aware of the circular.

He added that the pay rise was not enough, but that his union would not reject it.

Tuition Hike: ASUU drags Tinubu over funding of universities

Legit.ng reported earlier that ASUU kicked against the move by President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to withdraw from funding federal universities in the country.

Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of the union, who sent the warning on Thursday, September 14, while appearing in an interview on Channels Television, said it is illegal for the federal government to stop funding federal institutions.

Primate Ayodele prophesies about ASUU

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, prophesied that there would be notable protests by tertiary institution students across the nation due to an imminent hike in tuition fees.

According to Primate Ayodele, the ASUU will begin to make new demands.

FG dissolves governing boards of federal universities

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported on the federal government’s decision to dissolve the governing boards in universities across Nigeria.

On Thursday, August 10, ASUU decried the move and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government to reverse the decision that they described as an obnoxious one.

The union noted that it is "extremely unpleasant" for the FG to dissolve the councils without completing their tenures of office and without "due recourse to the university laws".

Source: Legit.ng