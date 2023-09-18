The meeting between the federal government and the NLC has again ended without a reasonable conclusion

The minister of labour and employment, Simon Lalong, met with the leaders of the NLC on Monday, Sepetmber 18 but they closed the talks without meeting the union's key demands

President Bola Tinubu's negotiation team will however meet with the sister union of the NLC, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) afterwards

The meeting between the federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to avert an imminent strike action ended without a concrete resolution to the union's demands.

The minister of labour and employment, Simon Lalong; and minister of state for labour and employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, met with the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, and other leaders in Abuja on Monday, September 18, in an effort to stop organised labour from embarking on another industrial action.

This is coming a few hours after Lalong appealed to the union to consider its actions and how it has affected the economy so far.

The minister urged the organised labour to be reasonable with its demand and frantic in its decision. The reverse seems to be the case at the moment.

The meeting is expected to continue at a later date, Channels TV reported.

However, the minister is also expected to hold a meeting with the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) later today, (Monday).

Meanwhile, the fuel subsidy removal by the Tinubu's government has brought untold hardship to the land.

The development has led to the grappling economy, increment in the pump price of fuel, high cost of transportation, high cost of living, and rising cost price of goods in the market.

The NLC is therefore making efforts to attract palliatives from the government to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Source: Legit.ng