The house of representatives has denied claims by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) that its members received N100 million each as palliative from the executive arm

The national assistant general secretary of the NLC, Christopher Onyeka, had made the claim during a recent interview

But the spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, stated that it is malicious to claim that members of the national assembly got N100 million each

FCT, Abuja - The house of representatives has quashed a claim by the national assistant general secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Christopher Onyeka.

The house of representatives said contrary to Onyeka’s claim, President Bola Tinubu’s government has not given N100m to federal lawmakers as palliatives, The Punch reported.

Reps denies NLC’s claim of N100m palliative

The legislators’ rebuttal was conveyed in a statement issued by Akin Rotimi, the House spokesperson.

The Green Chamber noted that Onyeka was actually conveying the official position of the NLC on this claim, and it is important to "correct such misinformation".

The statement partly reads:

“We state categorically that Mr. Onyeka lied in his claim that National Assembly members were given N100m as palliatives. For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did Members of the House of Representatives receive any money from the Executive arm as palliatives.

“We, therefore, consider this statement as malicious, irresponsible and in bad faith.”

