The federal government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will meet on Monday, September 18, to reopen negotiations on palliatives for the masses

This was confirmed by a source in the NLC who said they had received an invitation from the labour ministry

However, it was not confirmed if the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) leadership would be in attendance

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it is open to meeting with the Federal Government amid talks surrounding an indefinite nationwide industrial action.

Confirming this development, a source revealed that the NLC would be meeting with the federal government soon following an invitation sent to them.

The NLC will meet with the federal government in Abuja on Monday, September 18. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the invitation was also confirmed via a statement issued by the director of press and publications at the labour minister; the statement reads:

“The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has again invited the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) for another meeting over its planned indefinite strike.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The Minister who directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for Monday 18th September 2023 said it was important that the Unions sit with Government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy."

This invitation will be a spin-off of the last meeting in the first week of September, which only the NLC attended, and the TUC was absent.

NLC to honour FG invitation

Meanwhile, the source from the NLC confirmed that they would be attending the next meeting, which is aimed at opening negotiations to help quell the disparities between the two entities.

The source said:

“I can confirm to you that we have received the Ministry’s letter and will attend the meeting. NLC is committed to finding a solution to the issues. We hope that the government is sincere enough to be truthful in discussions and finding solutions.

“NLC has always been disposed for negotiations and solutions to the issues however experiences have taught us that government is not sincere to broker last solutions to the issues. So immediately we smell insincerity to what government is saying, we stay aware to their meeting.”

Tinubu gave N100m to National Assembly members as palliatives? House of Reps react

In another development, the House of Representatives has denied claims by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) that its members received N100 million each as palliative from the executive arm.

The national assistant general secretary of the NLC, Christopher Onyeka, had claimed during a recent interview.

But the spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, stated that it is malicious to claim that members of the national assembly got N100 million each.

Source: Legit.ng