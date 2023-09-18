The federal government has urged organised labour to reconsider its decision and not embark on another strike

President Bola Tinubu's government disclosed that the previous industrial action affected the nation's economy to a large extent, hence the NLC should shelve its proposed nationwide strike

The minister of labour, Simon Lalong has however appealed to the union to be patient with the current administration and be realistic with their demands

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has made a fresh appeal to organlised labour.

Federal government moves to avert NLC strike. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

The minister of labour and employment, Simon Lalong disclosed that the past industrial actions by labour unions have adversely affected the country’s economy hence a new one should not be considered.

Lalong made this known in Abuja, on Monday, September 18, as a scheduled meeting with the leaders of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) commenced in an effort to stop organised labour from embarking on another industrial action, Channels TV reported.

He however promised to partner with labour to address the demands of the labour unions in a just and balanced way.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his response, the president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, expressed optimism over the meeting, saying his team was in the meeting with mixed feelings.

This is the second meeting since the NLC suspended its two-day warning strike two weeks ago.

Nationwide strike: NLC agrees to meet FG, says "government is not sincere"

Legit.ng reported earlier that NLC says it is open to meeting with the Federal Government amid talks surrounding its proposed indefinite nationwide industrial action.

A source, who confirmed this, revealed that the NLC would be meeting with the federal government soon following an invitation sent to them.

The invitation was also confirmed via a statement issued by the labour ministry's director of press and publications.

Tinubu gave N100m to National Assembly members as palliatives? House of Reps react

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, the House of Representatives denied claims by the NLC that its members received N100 million each as palliative from the executive arm.

The national assistant general secretary of the NLC, Christopher Onyeka, made the claim during a recent interview.

But the spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, stated that it was malicious to claim that members of the national assembly got N100 million each.

Source: Legit.ng