Ogun state government has reportedly commenced the demolition of a 5-storey DATKEM plaza in Ijebu-Ode

The 'demolition' of the property owned by Olufunke Daniel, wife of former governor, Senator Gbenga Daniel, started around 3 am on Sunday, September 10

Clips and pictures showing destruction on the structure were circulated across social media platforms, generating concern among the residents and the political class

Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state - Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reportedly authorised the demolition of DATKEM Plaza.

Legit.ng understands that the multi-million naira plaza is owned by Olufunke Daniel, the wife of former governor now senator, Gbenga Daniel.

DATKEM plaza's developer speaks

The demolition occurred at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 10, according to PM News.

A report by Daily Trust corroborated PM News' report.

Legit.ng gathered that those behind the act used ‘hand machines’ to carry out the wrecking.

Speaking on the 'demolition', Olusegun Lawal, the Project Manager and Developer of the building said the building was scheduled for commissioning by the end of September before its abrupt 'demolition'. The expert stated that there were no structural or quality issues with the structure.

He also noted that a part of the now-demolished building was intended to house the Ogun East Senatorial Office.

Lawal explained:

“When they partially sealed us, they asked us to pay an unsealing fee of half a million (N500,000), which I paid. They received it, and the next thing they did was give us a letter in which they said that within 24 hours, the amendment submitted doesn’t confirm what we’re building. Can we perform magic in this life?”

