Gbenga Daniel, the Senator representing Ogun East in the 10th national assembly, call called for the suspension of his pension and allowances from his state governor

Daniel, who served as Ogun governor between 2003 and 2011, disclosed that he made the request after he was sworn in as a member of the 10th Senate

Giving his reason, the former governor said he made the request in good conscience, guiding ethics and moral principles

Abeokuta, Ogun - Gbenga Daniel, the former governor of Ogun State, has told his predecessor and current governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, to suspend the payment of his pension, which grossly accumulated to about N700,000.

In a tweet on Friday, July 6, Daniel said he made the request after his inauguration as a member of the 10th Senate, adding that the N676,376.95kobo was the only package he got as a former governor of the state.

Why I asked Abiodun to suspend my pension, Gbenda Daniel speaks

Going further on the reason for his action, the former governor said:

"This decision, I made, in good conscience, moral principles and guiding ethics."

The former governor, elected in the February 25 presidential and national assembly election to represent Ogun East in the 10th Senate, said he had written Abiodun to stop the payment of his monthly allowances and pension.

Gbenga Daniel joins APC from PDP

Now in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daniel was elected governor under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 2003 and 2011.

Daniel, in a copy of the letter he shared on his social media, stated that aside from the pension, he has not received any other welfare packages from the state, including medical, transportation and furniture.

Daniel was first succeeded by Ibikunle Amosun, who was subsequently succeeded by Abiodun. Three of them are now in the APC but it is not certain if the trio were in good term.

