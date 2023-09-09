Bauchi State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Muhammad, has got many talking on social media over a recent but terrible situation

The photos of her convoy being reportedly trapped in flood water on her way to commission a healthcare centre in the state go viral

While others linked the situation to her husband's bad leadership in the state, others sought God's intervention regarding Nigerian politics

The convoy of the Bauchi's First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Muhammad, was reportedly trapped in flood water on her way.

Bauchi First Lady’s convoy reportedly trapped on a bad road gets many reacting on social media. Photo credit: @dipoaina1

An X user Ainà Dipo @dipoaina1 confirmed the development through a post shared on his page accompanied by photos.

In the post sighted by Legit.ng, he likened the Bauchi First Lady's situation to the same event that happened to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state.

In the statement, he concluded that "this tells you a lot about that Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and what it stands for".

"May God have mercy," Dipo added.

Nigerians react as Bauchi First Lady’s Convoy gets trapped in flood

Legit.ng gathered some thoughts about the development after it was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

@Sunigab tweeted:

"It's her husband doing. She should not be surprise."

@esin_kings32147 tweeted:

"Bauchi State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Muhammad on her way to Jamdan for the commissioning of a healthcare center.

"Sad situation."

@verphs76 tweeted:

"If Ballot papers can get to Jamdan during election period, good health care should reach the good people of Jamdan too but patient in critical."

@munir__ell tweeted:

"Unfortunately If there is no access road for restocking of medical instruments and medication as well as access road to the facility by neighbouring communities then this is just another show off as usual."

Source: Legit.ng