The Ogun State local government chairmen have been reported to have prostrated for Governor Dapo Abiodun after one of them wrote a petition on their seized federal allocation

Wale Adedayo, the chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government area of Ogun State, accused the governor of not remitting kobo to the councils in the last two years

In the petition, Adedayo petitioned the EFCC and ICPC while calling on the former governor, Segun Osoba, to intervene in the crisis

Abeokuta, Ogun - Ogun State was enmeshed with drama on Tuesday, August 29, when council chairmen in the state prostrated to beg the governor, Dapo Abiodun, to forgive them over a petition written by one of them.

In a petition, Wale Adedayo, the chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government area of Ogun State, had alleged that the governor was withholding the allocation of the local governments in the state.

Council chairmen beg for forgiveness after writing petition against the governor Photo Credit: Dapo Abiodun

Source: Twitter

Ogun council chairman writes EFCC, ICPC over Abiodun's failure to remit federal allocation

In his petition, Adebayo lamented that the LG chairmen in Ogun State have found it challenging to carry out any projects in the last two years.

The council chairmen urged Olusegun Osoba, the state's former governor, to step in and convince Abiodun to allow “the statutory Federal Allocation to Local Governments in Ogun State to reach each of them as envisaged by the 1999 Constitution."

He was elected on the same party as the governor, the All Progressives Congress (APC), but the petitioner also copied the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Why Ogun council chairmen prostrated for Governor Abiodun

Adebayo called on the anti-graft agencies to investigate Abiodun regarding the diversion of the state's local government funds.

According to the council chairman, the governor has refused to pay a dime from the federal allocation to the local government accounts in the last two years.

He also accused Abiodun of denying the local government the ecology fund and other entitlements they would receive.

See the video here:

"Good conscience": Gbenga Daniel speaks on stopping his pension from Ogun govt

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gbenga Daniel, the Senator representing Ogun East in the 10th National Assembly, called for the suspension of his pension and allowances from the state governor.

Daniel, who served as Ogun governor between 2003 and 2011, disclosed that he made the request after he was sworn in as a member of the 10th Senate.

Giving his reasons, the former governor said the request was made in good conscience, guiding ethics and moral principles.

Source: Legit.ng