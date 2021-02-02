- The quit notice law is very vital and tenants in Nigeria should familiarise themselves with its provisions

- Tenants are entitled to request written tenancy agreements from their landlords

- There are six major laws all tenants should be aware of so no landlord takes advantage of them

The landlord vs tenant squabbles in Nigeria is as old as the year the country gained independence from Britain - 1960.

On social media, Nigerians who are tenants cry out almost on weekly basis about how they are being cheated by their landlords.

Experts say this is because many tenants do not know their rights and so, accept whatever conditions they are subjected to by greedy and manipulative landlords.

A Nigerian legal expert in civil and commercial litigation has tweeted the six major facts about quit notice all tenants should know.

They are:

1. If your tenancy is on a weekly basis, you are entitled to 7 days.

2. Tenancy at will – 7 days

3. Monthly tenancy – 1 month

4. Quarterly tenancy – 3 months

5. Half-yearly tenancy – 3 months and

6. Yearly tenancy – 6 months' notice to quit.

Experts say regardless of the neighbourhood where a property is situated, the law is clear on what a landlord can and cannot do.

Tenants have also being advised to consider hiring a real estate lawyer to protect their interest especially in cases where they are not sure.

