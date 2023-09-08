The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday, September 7 rejected petitions against Bola Tinubu's victory in the last presidential election

After an almost 10-hour verdict, judges said the petitions by his two main challengers, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, were without merit

Speaking with Legit.ng, a public affairs analyst, Segun Akinleye, stated that elections are about figures — which Obi 'failed to convincingly validate'

FCT, Abuja - Segun Akinleye, a public affairs analyst, has said Nigerians cannot fault the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT’s) verdict dismissing Peter Obi’s petition.

Akinleye said citizens cannot blame the PEPT because the former Anambra state governor could not irrefutably specify how he scored the majority of lawful votes in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Analyst Segun Akinleye feels Obi didn't do enough to prove that he truly won the 2023 election. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

'Onus on Obi to show winning figures'

The expert berated 'Obidients', a sobriquet for staunch supporters of Obi, for allegedly not going beyond the result sheets he said they've been circulating online. He shared his view on Friday, September 8.

Akinleye told Legit.ng:

“I honestly think you can't fault the court on its judgment. If you are parading yourself as the winner of an election, the onus of proof is on you to show the figures you won with. It's just logical. Elections are about figures.

“You can see the difference between what the Obidients have been pushing online and what the party presented in court.

“I still saw a video of David Hundeyin saying the "result sheets" showed Peter Obi won. Please, why were the result sheets not tendered in court?”

Source: Legit.ng