Two Super Falcons players, Rasheedat Ajibade and Rofiat Imuran, were given an impressive welcome by Governor Ademola Adeleke

Governor Adeleke hosted the two Osun state indigenes and danced with them at his residence in Ede town

Nigerians have reacted to the viral video of Governor Adeleke dancing with Rasheedat and Rofiat after their performance at the FIFA Women's World Cup

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ede, Osun state - Governor Ademola Adeleke hosted two Super Falcons players, Rasheedat Ajibade and Rofiat Imuran, who are both Osun state indigenes, after their brilliant performance at the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Adeleke danced to songs and drumming performed in the Yoruba culture with the two Super Falcons players during the ceremony at his home in Ede, Punch reported.

Adeleke dances with Osun-born Falcons players Photo Credit:@MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

Rofiat, a defender, hails from Ile-Ogbo, while Rasheedat, a forward at Spanish Liga F club Atlético Madrid, hails from Ikirun.

Nigerians react as Adeleke dances with Osun-born Falcons players

Nigerians appreciated Adeleke for celebrating and dancing with the players.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Twitter user, Jay @DrJay2222, thanked Governor Adeleke for celebrating the players.

"The fact that the federal government couldn’t give this amazing girls a resounding welcome is very shameful, kudos to Gov. Adeleke who decided to give this 2 osun born players a victorious welcome, God bless him, God bless super falcons, God bless Nigeria."

Godwin @sirgchamp said:

Governor Adeleke is naturally a happy man. God will make him happy forever!

Femi Ogunyiola @donlafemo commented:

Man just wants to enjoy life and jolly all the time.

Lengdung Tungchamma @LengdungT enthused:

The dancing Governor. Live. Laugh. Dance and make merry! Life is beautiful.

Lenex ‍‍@Abbalenex said:

I just love his contagious happiness

Ebony Hills @ebonyifeanyii:

I just like this man, always happy and has no time for toxicity.

Emmanuel Okpabi @EmmanuelOk86002:

I love this dancing Governor. He will live long because he is always a happy man

"Way to Go": Governor Adeleke's daughter graduates from Nigerian university, Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adebukola Adeleke, the daughter of the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has graduated from Adeleke University, Ede.

The governor disclosed this in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Sunday, July 16, announcing that he attended her daughter's convocation ceremony.

“Your brilliant performance did not go unnoticed”: Tinubu commends Super Falcons despite losing to England

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the brilliant performance of the Super Falcons at the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup, despite losing to England on penalties.

The Super Falcons lost 4-2 to the English female team on penalties in the round of 16 on Monday morning, August 7.

Video of Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi, celebrating Super Falcons' 3–2 win over Australia goes viral

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has celebrated the victory of the Super Falcons against the Matildas of Australia.

In a viral video shared by Busola Kukoyi, one of Oluremi's aides on Twitter, on Thursday, July 27, the First Lady was seen jubilant after the game ended 3-2 in favour of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng