The Super Falcons have been commended for their brilliant performance at the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said their performance did not go unnoticed despite losing to England

Super Falcons were knocked out by England after losing 4-2 on penalties on Monday morning, August 7

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the brilliant performance of the Super Falcons at the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup, despite losing to England on penalties

The Super Falcons lost 4-2 to the English female team on penalties in the round of 16 on Monday morning, August 7.

President Tinubu commends Super Falcons despite losing to England at the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup Phot Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/@officialABAT

Super Falcons’ performance did not go unnoticed

Tinubu via his verified Twitter handle @officialABAT, said the Super Falcons’ performance did not go unnoticed and they made Nigeria proud on the global stage.

"I must commend the effort by our Super Falcons @NGSuper_Falcons at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Your brilliant performance did not go unnoticed despite the final outcome. You made Nigeria proud on the global stage!"

