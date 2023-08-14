Actor Femi Adebayo's new movie Jagun Jagun continues to trend on social media as viewers share their takes

However, a clip from the movie showing the moment Femi summoned Agemo, a powerful assassin, is trending online

Reacting to the role of Agemo, which actress Bukunmi Oluwasina played, some netizens couldn't help but applaud her and the movie crew

Nollywood actor and Box Office star Femi Adebayo's recently released movie Jagun Jagun on Netflix has received positive reviews from Nigerian movie lovers.

While many took to social media to share different takes on the recently released project, a scene showing the moment Femi summoned Agemo, a powerful assassin, to join his warriors at the battlefield in the movie has stirred reactions.

Bukunmi Oluwasina plays Agemo in Jagun Jagun. Credit: @bukunmioluwasina @femiadebayosalami

Agemo's appeared on the battlefield and singlehandedly dealt with Femi's enemies.

Sharing the clip via its official Twitter handle, Netflix Naija wrote in their caption:

"Who needs an army when Agemo is there? #JagunJagun."

Watch the video below:

This saw Agemo trend on Twitter as some Nigerians applauded Bukunmi Oluwasina and the movie crew, while others suggested the powerful assassin should fight for the country in a war

Netizens react to Agemo video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

Mykoladoo:

"Na to send am go Niger . @realfemiadebayo abeg give Nigeria Agemo contact."

tobbiematthew:

"Agemo and Niger Republic."

trapdrac007:

"Marvel should not steal our agemo o."

.theakinakinboye:

"Agemo with the moves!"

AdeBadejo7:L

"The narration & the execution of the fight scenes gave that “300” feeling. Tight ."

@__adewale:

"Nigerian flash ."

Dayo_oladejo:

"Agemo shouldn't have died..."

empror24:

"The Spirit Warrior Agemo fought with a coal shell Sword ⚔️ never missed a single slash. Whoever knew who was behind the (Abe Eku), someone did unmarked it. Who does it better after the late Herbert Ogunde of (Aiye) or Thunder Bolts."

SayMamaKay:

"After all this showoff na still tree finally kill Agemo."

BIGyoskiG:

"Agemo na flash with Shinobi skills."

darmie_king:

"Agemo should be released in series as Nollywood superhero movie."

Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun trends in the UK and 17 other countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Femi Adebayo reached another milestone in the Yoruba Nollywood industry with his new movie Jagun Jagun.

The director, who is bringing Yoruba films to a global audience, continued to break barriers and challenge norms.

Femi's latest film, Jagun Jagun, has since taken over the international streaming platform Netflix worldwide as he revealed it made the Top 10 trending films on Netflix in 18 countries.

