Nollywood superstar and talented filmmaker Femi Adebayo broke another limit in the Yoruba Nollywood industry

The visual storyteller's new film, Jagun Jagun, is currently trending in over 17 countries within 48 hours of its release

Excited about the sudden feat, Femi took to Instagram to share the good news with fans and netizens, who joined to appreciate his artistry

With his most recent project, Nigerian moviemaker Femi Adebayo has reached another milestone in the Yoruba Nollywood industry.

The director, who is bringing Yoruba films to a global audience, has continued to break barriers and challenge norms.

Femi Adebayo celebrates Jagun Jagun's milestone within 48 hours of its release Credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Femi's latest film, Jagun Jagun, is apparently taking over the international streaming platform Netflix worldwide.

The director revealed this on his Instagram, as Jagun Jagun made the Top 10 trending films on Netflix in 18 countries.

Egypt, Bahamas, Kenya, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Trinidad & Tobago, Qatar, Jamaica, and other countries were added to the list.

In his caption, he wrote:

"RECORD BREAKING!!! JAGUN JAGUN: TOP 10 in 17 countries plus more (48-hour report after release)."

See his post below

Fans and celebrities celebrate the ace filmmaker

toyin_abraham:

"Before nkomaddddddddd movietoo solidddddddddddddddddd."

olamide_ajijola30:

"Itele killed his role Infact all cast outdid themselves good job."

enioluwaofficial:

"Tooooo Gooood! Loved Every Bit of It!."

sundaybankole_100percent:

"Congratulations Boda Femi Kwara To The World ❤️❤️❤️."

kemiadetiba:

"HUGS CONGRATULATIONS!!! It was every bit of EPIC!"

realabidams:

"I just finished watching this movie, i was literally convincing my self it was one of those hyped Yoruba movie's but i was WRONG, all the cast Outdid there selves , at a point it felt like i was in d movie, This one worth the Hype, Mr femi Adebayo do this one."

olas_shotz:

"I love the message @adedimejilateef pass towards the end . That’s awesome {Our Politicians}."

Bimbo Ademoye praises Femi Adebayo’s new movie Jagun Jagun

Bimbo Ademoye lauded Femi Adebayo's highly anticipated film, Jagun Jagun, now available on Netflix.

Since its premiere, the epic drama received good reviews, and its release has been hailed with awe.

The actress described feeling a rush of adrenaline that caused her to shiver just 20 minutes into the film, and she praised Femi Adebayo for his dedication to the film's success.

