Ede, Osun state - Adebukola Adeleke, the daughter of the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has graduated from Adeleke University, Ede.

The governor disclosed this in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Sunday, July 16, announcing that he attended her daughter's convocation ceremony.

Governor Adeleke celebrates as his daughter, Adebukola, graduates from his elder brother's varsity, Adeleke University. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Governor Adeleke added that he congratulated his daughter and her fellow graduands and advised them to be good ambassadors of the university and Osun state.

"Earlier today, we attended the convocation ceremony of Adeleke University, Ede. I congratulated my daughter, Adebukola Adeleke, and her fellow graduands on the occasion and urged them to be good ambassadors of the university and Osun State in their future endeavors," the governor tweeted.

Nigerians react

Tayo, @skycharmerr, said:

"She could have studied outside but here is someone investing in his state education."

Reacting, officialbigsam, @prinxesammy30, said:

"Way to go my governor... there should be law for all politicians to allow their children to school here in Nigeria."

Iyned, @soolihsalam, commented:

"Congratulations to Adebukola and other graduands, I wish them all the best going forward. I hope you have started investing in Osun education in both primary and secondary, revive the only legacy we can bequeath the children and God will bless you."

Who owns Adeleke University?

Adeleke University is a private faith-based learning institution founded in 2011 by Dr Adedeji Adeleke.

Dr Adeleke is the elder brother of Governor Ademola Adeleke and the father of Nigeria's music star, Davido.

