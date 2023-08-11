Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi are currently in Akwa Ibom state

The duo arrived in the state for the burial of the late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria Dr Sunday Mbang, CON

The elder statesman and Obi were received in the state capital Uyo, by former Governor Udom Emmanuel

Uyo, Akwa Ibom State - The immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel on Friday, August 11, received former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, to the state.

Reason for Obasanjo, Obi's visit to Akwa Ibom state

According to Emmanuel, the duo were in the state to pay their last respect to the late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria Dr Sunday Mbang, CON.

The former governor made this known through a post shared on his official Twitter page, accompanied by pictures.

He tweeted:

"On arrival at the airport in Akwa Ibom, I was privileged to receive our leader, His Excellency, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, who came in company of my friend and brother, His Excellency, Dr. @PeterObi.

"Baba is in excellent health, I am happy that he has been able to come down to pay this last respect to his friend, the late Prelate Sunday Mbang."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter comment section of Governor Udom and reacted to the development.

@Udoka62782315 tweeted:

"Thank you for receiving the incoming president."

@doblej001 tweeted:

"Welcome to AKS, Your Excellencies, Mr @Oolusegun_obj & Mr @PeterObi aka Okwute.

"Your Exc, Mr @PeterObi, the good people of IKOT NKAN in Onna LGA do extend their warm wishes to you & ur beloved family."

@EricDav65661503

"May God continue to keep and preserve @Oolusegun_obj for the people of Nigeria."

@paschaleke tweeted:

"Your friend indeed.."

