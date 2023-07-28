President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's wife is excited as Super Falcons crushed the Matildas of Australia

In a making rounds on the internet, Oluremi Tinubu was seen celebrating the victory alongside another woman after the final whistle

The jubilant scene unfolded following Nigeria's sensational triumph over Australia in a thrilling match that left fans on the edge of their seats

State House, Abuja - Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has celebrated the victory of the Super Falcons against the Matildas of Australia.

Video of Tinubu's wife celebrating Super Falcons' victory surface online

President Tinubu’s wife jubilates as Super Falcons defeat Australia. Photo credit: Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Kanu Nwankwo

In a viral video shared by Busola Kukoyi, one of Oluremi's aides on Twitter, on Thursday, July 27, the was seen in a jubilant mood after the game ended 3-2 in favour of Nigeria.

Sharing the video, Kukoyi wrote,

"First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON watches till the end as the Super Falcons of Nigeria beat co-host country Australia at the ongoing Fifa Womens World Cup #FIFAWWC."

Video of Tinubu's wife celebrating Super Falcons' victory over Australia spark reactions online

The video capturing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's wife's exuberant celebrations quickly went viral across various social media platforms and netizens shared their opinion.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions on Kukoyi's Twitter page.

@ebenezerlu tweeted:

"Stop clapping pay them now !!!!!!

@JakesOlasupo tweeted:

"Remi dey watch football abi this is just a PR stunt that she's wearing what looks like a nightgown during the day?

@lexyy4real tweeted:

"She and her husband are football lovers especially Asiwaju, he doesn’t like distractions whenever he is watching football."

@ChiomaOnwuzuru1 tweeted:

"This is very good for publicity Ma, women pulling together for women is every girl's dream, especially in Nigeria."

Watch the video below;

Source: Legit.ng