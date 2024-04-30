Family Thrown into Mourning as Lagos Man Kills Self Over N60,000 House Rent
- Tragedy struck in Moshalashi Road, Egan, in the Igando area of Lagos state after a man took his life over house rent
- The deceased, who was identified as Baale or Radical killed himself over inability to pay N60,000 house rent
- Baale was confirmed dead in the hospital after drinking a poisonous substance suspected to be an insecticide
Igando, Lagos state - A father of four, simply identified as Baale or Radical, has reportedly killed himself over N60,000 one-room house rent at Moshalashi Road, Egan, in the Igando area of Lagos state.
Baale was issued a quit notice from his apartment for not being able to pay his annual rent of N35,000 which has increased to N60,000.
The victim, who is in his mid-30s died after drinking a poisonous substance suspected to be an insecticide on Sunday, April 28.
How man killed self over house rent
As reported by The Punch, a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Baale had told his wife that she would soon cry because of his inability to pay for their house rent.
Narrating how the tragic incident happened, the source said:
“He came home from Iba yesterday where he went to chill with his friends only for him to call a young man (name withheld) he would commit suicide with the bottle of insecticide he was holding. The young man immediately ran to his wife after luring him to stop, and they all called for help.
“Before they could return to where he was, he had already taken the substance and was given antidotes to make sure that he was stable and taken to hospital for proper treatment.
“They got a bus and when they got to the hospital at 11 pm, he was confirmed dead.”
Source: Legit.ng