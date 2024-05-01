A Nigerian man has funnily cried out for help after a UTME candidate won his challenge beyond the set target

He had challenged the young girl and others to score 240 and above in the JAMB exam and get N10k from him

He shared the girl's UTME result and hilariously wondered what made him enter such a challenge in the first place

Andrew Sunenna Koplama has jocularly lamented online after seeing the UTME result of a girl he challenged to score 240 and above for a N10k prize.

He said the girl, Andrew Khikmwa Lar, called him to inform him that she had sent him her account details and her UTME score, urging him to do the needful.

Andrew Sunenna Koplama had promised the girl and others N10k if they scored 240 and above in JAMB UTME. Photo Credit: Andrew Sunenna Koplama, jamb.gov.ng

Khikmwa told him he could keep the extra score she got. From the screenshot Sunenna shared on Facebook, the girl got an aggregate of 251.

The art student had 68 in English, 60 in government, 64 in Literature-in-English and 59 in CRS. Khikmwa's UTME score put her in the 4.2 % of UTME candidates who scored 250 and above.

Sunenna wondered what pushed him to do the challenge. He wrote on Facebook:

"Make una help me yeeehhh.

"This is how auta informed me of her jamb score, because I told them that anybody that makes 240 and above in jamb, I'll credit the person 10k, madam called me and said she have sent her account details to me and that she have dashed me the extra points. Who send me do this challenge?"

People urge Sunenna to redeem his offer

Lerit Benjamin Bewell said:

"Oga agreement na agreement.

"Credit her ASAP ."

PC Dung said:

"I hope your transaction is successful ."

Comfort Biya said:

"Congratulations dear give her the money as promised."

Brenda Nen-Kassam Titus said:

"Congratulations Khit.

"Greater heights I pray."

Nen David Nen said:

"Congratulation .

"Fulfill your promise sir."

Asukuruk Blessing said:

"This is really applaudable, giving the percent of failure recorded...

"Send her 15k joor.

Wapnen Amina Peter said:

"The same jamb score with me.

"Two doughnuts for her biko."

