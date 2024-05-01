President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has disclosed that workers' new minimum wage will take effect on Wednesday, May 1

Tinubu's minister of state for labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, announced the development while addressing the workers on Wednesday

Onyejeocha expressed regret that the new minimum wage was not announced on the May Day celebration but assured that wide consultation was ongoing

The federal government has disclosed that the new minimum wage will take effect on May 1, 2024. It added that although the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage had yet to complete its negotiation, workers would not lose anything.

This development was disclosed by Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for labour, on Wednesday, May 1, during her address to the Nigerian workers on the May Day celebration in Abuja.

According to Channels TV, the minister expressed regret that the new minimum wage had not been ready for the May Day celebration. She added that wide consultation was ongoing to ensure the new minimum wage was announced immediately.

Minimum wage: "Be fast", labour tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to fast-track the upward review of the new minimum wage awards by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in various instances.

Organised labour had recently demanded N615,000 as the new minimum wage for members to cope with current economic realities and the high cost of living in the country.

The union leadership lamented that the current N30,000 minimum wage can not meet the wellness needs of an average Nigerian worker. They also lamented that even all the governors in the country are not paying the wage award that expired in April.

The minimum wage, which was expected to be reviewed upward every five years in line with workers' current economic demands, was last reviewed by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Tinubu approves salary increase for workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the President Tinubu-led federal government has approved an increase in civil servant salaries between 25% and 35%.

The president also approved an increase of 20% to 28% for pensioners in the country.

The salary increase was for civil servants in the six remaining consolidated salary structures, which included CONPSS, CONRAISS, CONPOSS, CONPASS, CONICCS, and CONAFSS.

