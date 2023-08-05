The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is sanctioning Niger Republic after presidential guards toppled Mohamed Bazoum

The mutinous soldiers announced Abdrahmane Tchiani as the new president amid resistance from ECOWAS

Seven northern Nigeria states share a 1,608 kilometres long border with five regions in the crisis-hit Niger Republic

Niamey, Niger Republic - Some Nigerian states are bordering Niger Republic, and it is feared that they will bear the brunt of the planned military action of ECOWAS.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), is the bloc of West African states.

Abdrahmane Tchiani Is the new president of Niger Republic after ousting Mohamed Bazoum. Photo credits: Kola Sulaimon/AFP, ORTN - Télé Sahel/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Which states in Nigeria border Niger?

ECOWAS leaders have agreed on a plan for military intervention in Niger unless coup leaders restore civilian rule by Sunday, August 6. Some Nigerians already consider the proposed action a war.

Jaafar Jaafar, a diaspora-based Nigerian journalist from Kano state, that share a border with the neighbouring Niger Republic. Nigeria has 36 states plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Legit.ng presents the list of states that are at risk.

1) Sokoto

Sokoto state is located in the extreme northwest of the country on the national border with the Republic of Niger. Sokoto is located near the confluence of the Sokoto River and the Rima River. As of 2005, it has an estimated population of more than 4.2 million.

Being the seat of the former Sokoto Caliphate, the city is predominantly Muslim and an important seat of Islamic learning in Nigeria. The Sultan who heads the caliphate is effectively the spiritual leader of Nigerian Muslims.

2) Kebbi

Kebbi is a state in northwest Nigeria. The state is bordered east and north of Sokoto and Zamfara states and to the south by Niger state, while its western border forms part of the national borders with Benin Republic and Niger.

Of the 36 states of Nigeria, Kebbi is the 10th largest in area and 22nd most populous, with an estimated population of about 4.4 million as of 2016.

3) Katsina

Katsina is a state in the northwestern geopolitical zone of Nigeria. Katsina borders Kaduna, Zamfara, Kano, and Jigawa states. Nicknamed the "Home of Hospitality", both the state capital and the town of Daura have been described as "ancient seats of Islamic culture and learning" in Nigeria.

4) Zamfara

Zamfara is a state in northwestern Nigeria. The capital of Zamfara state is Gusau, and its current governor is Dauda Lawal.

Until 1996, the area was part of Sokoto state.

5) Jigawa

Created on August 27, 1991, under the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, Jigawa is a northwest state.

Jigawa state shares border with Nigeria's national border with the Republic of Niger.

6) Yobe

Yobe is a state located in northeastern Nigeria. A mainly agricultural state, it was created on 27 August 1991. Yobe state was carved out of Borno state. The capital of Yobe State is Damaturu, and its largest and most populated city is Potiskum.

7) Borno

Borno is a state in the northeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria, bordered by Yobe to the west, Gombe to the southwest, and Adamawa to the south; while its eastern border forms part of the national border with Cameroon, its northern border forms part of the national border with Niger, and its northeastern border forms all of the national border with Chad, being the only Nigerian state to border three foreign countries.

It takes its name from the historic emirate of Borno, with the emirate's old capital of Maiduguri serving as the capital city of Borno state.

