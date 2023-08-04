Niamey, Niger Republic - The junta in Niger Republic has cut off ties with Nigeria after the efforts of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) to resolve the ongoing impasse failed.

The delegation led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) only met with representatives of the junta on Thursday, August 4.

Niger Republic cuts off ties with Nigeria

Subsequently, Niger severed ties with Nigeria, Togo, France, its coloniser, and the United States, a report by Daily Trust on Friday, August 4, said.

Arab News quoted one of the putschists to have said on national television:

“The functions of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of the Republic of Niger to France, Nigeria, Togo and the United States are terminated."

