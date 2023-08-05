The Republic of Niger is still under the leadership of General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the military junta who overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, the legitimate and democratic leader of the West African country.

Several attempts have been made by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to resolve how democratic governance can be restored to President Bazoum, who is currently in the captivity of General Tchiani.

Nigeria has already shut down its electricity supply to Niger Republic following the unprecedented coup. Photo Credit: @OfficilABAT/ ORTN - Télé Sahel / AFP

General Tchiani and his allied forces of Mali and Guinea Bissau have since declined any room for negotiation or return to democratic leadership.

This is after the ECOWAS had issued a seven-day deadline for General Tchiani and his cohorts to surrender or face stern sanctions.

Below are the sanctions ECOWAS threatened Niger with.

1. Border closure

The ECOWAS noted that there would be an immediate sanction on Niger, including the closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Niger, establishing a no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger, and suspending all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Niger.

2. Frozen Assets

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led ECOWAS threatened that the assets of the Republic of Niger in the ECOWAS Central Bank, Niger state enterprises, and parastatals in commercial banks would be frozen.

3. Financial Suspension

ECOWAS said Niger will also be suspended from all financial assistance and transactions with financial institutions within ECOWAS.

4. Travel Ban

ECOWAS said travel bans and frozen assets would be imposed on the military officials involved in the coup attempt and their family members and civilians who accept participating in any institution or government established by these army officials.

