FCT, Abuja - Senators from northern Nigeria have rejected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's request to embark on an onslaught of Niger military junta.

The senators have urged President Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to adopt a kinetic mechanism to broker peace and stability in the Niger Republic.

The northern lawmakers have urged President Bola Tinubu-led ECOWAS to adopt dialogue instead of military action. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/NASS

This was contained in a statement signed on Friday, August 4, by Senator Suleiman Kawu (NNPP-Kano), the spokesperson for the forum.

The statement reads:

"We also take exception to use of the of military force until other avenues, as mentioned above, are exhausted, as the consequences will be casualties among the innocent citizens who go about their daily business.

"Besides, about seven northern states who shared border with the Niger Republic, namely Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno, will be negatively affected."

The Senators also noted that they acknowledge the efforts of ECOWAS in trying to broker peace and restore democracy to Niger and secure President Mohamed Bazoum's release.

The statement reads:

"The Northern Senators also take cognizance of the efforts of the ECOWAS leaders under the chairmanship of our Dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in resolving the situation in Niger Republic.

"The emphasis, however, should be focused on political and diplomatic means to restore democratic government in Niger Republic."

