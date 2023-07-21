A trade union, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), is not happy with the treatment of the country's workers

NULGE condemned the action of several state governments over their non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage

The association is particularly upset with authorities in Zamfara state who it said didn't even implement the N18,000 minimum wage

FCT, Abuja - On April 18, 2019, former president, Muhammadu Buhari, signed the new minimum wage bill.

At the time, the Nigerian government said the bill makes it mandatory for employers of labour in both public and private organisations to pay N30,000 as minimum wage, Premium Times reported at the time.

The NULGE has bemoaned the federal government's unkept promise.

Source: Getty Images

4 years after Buhari signed new minimum wage bill, 16 Nigerian states have yet to comply

Be that as it may, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) is fuming. In a communique read at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, July 20, NULGE raised the alarm about states that are yet to implement the N30,000 minimum wage.

A Vanguard report noted the association's concerns.

In the statement, NULGE branded Zamfara “the worst of all” the states - in terms of non-compliance with the minimum wage.

The communique partly reads:

“NULGE condemns the action of the state government of Cross River, Rivers, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Kaduna, Kogi, Kwara, Adamawa, Sokoto, Yobe, Borno, Abia, Bayelsa, Gombe States for non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

“The worst of them all; Zamfara state, yet to implement even N18,000 minimum wage.”

Consequently, the NULGE asked the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to increase the minimum wage by 300%, The Cable reported.

Check out the full list of governors (and their predecessors) whose states are yet to implement the minimum wage below:

1) Cross River (Ben Ayade/Bassey Otu)

2) Rivers (Nyesom Wike/Siminalayi Fubara)

3) Anambra (Prof. Charles Soludo)

4) Imo (Hope Uzodinma)

5) Enugu (Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi/Peter Mbah)

6) Kaduna (Nasir El Rufai/Uba Sani)

7) Kogi (Yahaya Bello)

8) Kwara (AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq)

9) Adamawa (Ahmadu Fintiri)

10) Sokoto (Aminu Tambuwal/Ahmad Aliyu)

11) Yobe (Mai Mala Buni)

12) Borno (Babagana Umara Zulum)

13) Abia (Alex Otti/Okezie Ikpeazu)

14) Bayelsa (Douye Diri)

15) Gombe (Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya)

16) Zamfara (Bello Matawalle/Dauda Lawal)

Tinubu to increase minimum wage? President makes new announcement

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu revealed that there is a need to increase the national minimum wage to improve the living condition of Nigerians.

Tinubu made this call on Friday, June 2, 2023, during his meeting with governors under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

