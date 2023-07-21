Tope Fasua, the 2019 presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), has chided the Labour Party (LP)

LP and supporters of the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, have consistently argued that Bola Tinubu's declaration as president shouldn't have stood because he didn't win 25 percent of votes cast in Abuja

Speaking with Legit.ng in an interview, Fasua, who was on the campaign trail of Tinubu, said that stance is utterly ridiculous

FCT, Abuja - As the debate over the significance of achieving 25% in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) rages, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu camp has said it is “unperturbed” because it has work to do.

Tope Fasua, who was on the campaign trail of Tinubu during the last election, asked the election tribunal to trash the argument by the Labour Party (LP) and its proponents seeking to nullify President Tinubu’s election on the grounds that he did not secure 25% of lawful votes cast in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Recall that Tinubu, who contested the February 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The former Lagos state governor secured a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had the second-highest figure of 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) came third with 6,101,533 votes.

However, Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), approached the tribunal seeking to upturn Tinubu’s victory.

Speaking in a recent interview with Legit.ng, Fasua said:

“Obi has not been able to prove his case in court, equally Labour Party. They are all over the place.

“They are talking about 25 percent in FCT. I don’t know whether the people living in Abuja, the taxi drivers, myself, the diplomats, whether they carry two heads, that they have to be more important than the rest of Nigerians.

“If the law is going to state that if you don’t score 25 percent in Abuja, you cannot win, the same law will provide the 'relief' The law will not just say ‘if you don’t score 25 percent in Abuja, if you score 100 percent elsewhere, you won’t become president'.

“If someone score 70 percent in Abuja and doesn’t win in any other state, can you give him the presidency? So, some of these things are very inane, very asinine positions that Labour Party has taken, including the fact that they are not building on their goodluck and hardwork of scoring more than 6 million in the 2023 election.”

Furthermore, Fasua said the Bola Tinubu government will “decimate” the LP in the event the tribunal cancels the incumbent president’s electoral victory and order another election.

He said:

“If they try to run again, probably they’ll not get up to one million people to vote for them.”

